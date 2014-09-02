Not Cool Enough for School

SALISBURY, Md.- Three schools in Wicomico County with limited air conditioning allowed students to take an excused absence Tuesday. East, and West Salisbury Elementary, and Bennett Middle School had a total of 343 students absent Tuesday.



When the temperature reaches 85 degrees or above as it did Tuesday parents can choose to keep their children home.



154 students signed out early at Bennett Middle School. Mirenna Morgan was one student who couldn't stand the heat.

"It was really hot, everybody was sweating, we were using our books as fans. It was just really hot," Morgan said.

Another Bennett Middle School student Tyler Dodd said it was too hot to focus.

"It was really hot. It was hard to concentrate. I just felt like putting my head down. A lot of my classmates were leaving," Dodd said.

Shacarius Shrieves was one of a train of parents who took their children out of school early Tuesday.

"It was just too hot. I'm glad that this is the last year it'll happen at this school, and we're looking forward to a new school next year," Shrieves said.

A new Bennett Middle School is under construction for next year.

Tracy Sahler of Wicomico County Public Schools said the heat can be dangerous and offering an excused absence is a safe option for the students.