WBOC-TV, an eastern seaboard powerhouse CBS/FOX affiliate, is looking for a fourth meteorologist to increase our dominance. We have top-of-the-line Weather Central LIVE and ESP computer software, and access to three Dopplers. We have our own helicopter, TVU Jeep and Satellite truck. Did we mention that the beautiful ocean beaches are in our area? College degree in broadcast meteorology and experience as a television meteorologist preferred. AMS/NWA seals a plus.
If you desire a great lifestyle and have a strong work ethic please send resume, cover letter and DVD to:
or
Human Resources
WBOC-TV
1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.
Salisbury, MD 21801
No phone calls please.
We are an "Equal Opportunity Employer."
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices