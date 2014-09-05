Delmarva's Bike Week/OC Bikefest Kicks Off On Thursday

SALISBURY, Md. - Get ready for thousands of motorcyclists to descend on Delmarva starting Thursday for the annual Delmarva Bike Week. The four day event begins September 11 and runs through the 14th. Event activities will be held at Winter Place Park and Perdue Stadium in Salisbury.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's office is advising Salisbury residents to expect disruptions to normal traffic patterns because of the influx of motor bikes. The sheriff's office will have personnel present during the entire event to focus on traffic flow and minimizing delays.



Motorists are also cautioned to take be extra careful when driving in close proximity to motorcycles, and to allow extra time when traveling through Salisbury during this time.

OC Bikefest is also taking place this week Sept. 11 - 14 in Worcester County.