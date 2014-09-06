Work Zone Speed Cameras in Pocomoke City

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.-The Maryland State Highway Administration have installed the first work zone speed cameras on the Eastern Shore in Pocomoke City.

On September 9th the warning period will end on the newly installed work zone speed cameras. Drivers traveling over 45 mph will be issued a $40 fine.

The cameras were installed to reduce rear-end crashes that have become a common occurrence since construction began on the bridge.

Lindsay Lines lives right over the bridge and said the cameras are a positive thing.

"Since the construction happened, there's been a

lot of accidents and things like that, but we've noticed a major decrease in accidents here

. We live right by the highway and we always hear the ambulances and now we don't hear them as much. I feel like it's a

lot better to have a slower speed limit, because people can slow down and figure out where they're going off of the bridge

,” Lions said.

According to the Maryland State Highway Administration where work zone cameras have been deployed across the state, speeding violations have decreased by more than 90%.

Lions isn't the only one in Pocomoke City who thinks the cameras will be successful in reducing accidents. Residents think the signs alone have been slowing drivers down.

"I slow down when I see them. I think it's more there presence than catching somebody," Bob Elmer said.

The Maryland State Highway Administration hopes the cameras will enhance the safety of those driving over the bridge and those working on it.

The bridge improvement project over the Pocomoke River is part of the Maryland State Highway Administration's bridge preservation and replacement program.

The project includes installing a new bridge deck along the northbound bridge and resurfacing the southbound bridge. Additional work will include steel beam repairs, painting for preventive maintenance, and repairs to the bridges' concrete pieces in Worcester County.