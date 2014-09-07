Football Sunday on Delmarva

, Md.- Fans united across Delmarva Sunday to enjoy the opening weekend of the NFL football season. Although many were rooting for different teams one thing was unanimous, they were all ready for some football.Die hard Redskins fan Stacy Ward said it's her favorite time of year.

"I am so excited. I've been dying waiting all year long. I'm a die hard fan. Redskins all the way. I've been watching every preseason game, but now that football's back, it makes my year," Ward said.



Fans weren't the only ones excited for football Sunday's debut. For Green Turtle Manager Aaron Reeves, football season is a touchdown for business.

"We're in a new location and it's football season and we're ready to go. I think it's already a good turnout, and it's just going to get better every Sunday," Reeves said.

CBS and WBOC will show some of your favorite games on NFL Thursday night football this season.

This Thursday the Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:25pm on WBOC.



