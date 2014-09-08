Santa House Still Searching for a Home

SNOW HILL, Md.- The Santa House a Worcester County charity that provides food and gifts to children and their families during the holiday season has been on the hunt for a new home since last December.

The charity is hoping to find a new location within the next two weeks, or they will not be able to serve families in need this holiday season.

The Department of Liquor Control reclaimed their space where the Santa House had previously been operating last December. Vice President Tom Craige said the search has been tough.

"We're asking, hoping, and praying that there's something in the Snow Hill area that would meet our needs. Even if it was just something big enough where we could pack and then distribute from somewhere else," Craige said.

Craige said their ideal space would be centrally located in Snow Hill and anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 feet of space. If they do find a space they are stocked and ready to go.

"In years past we would have a lot on the shelves. Right now nothing is on the shelf, it's bagged packed in boxes, and put in a storage unit. We use two of the largest storage units at A1 they are packed from front, to back, side to side, and floor, to ceiling," Craige said.

Craige hopes by October 1st they find a space. He said they help 700 to 800 people every holiday season. They even help take care of the elderly. Craige said it will be a blue Christmas if they don't find a space soon.