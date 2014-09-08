Pennsylvania Man is Top Winner at Maryland Fishing Challenge Finale

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources presented more than $70,000 in cash and prizes to the lucky winners of the 2014 Maryland Fishing Challenge Finale at Sandy Point State Park Sunday.

More than 1,000 anglers qualified to participate in today's grand prize drawing by catching either an Angler Award-sized fish -- a select species above a certain length -- or an eligible Diamond Jim-tagged fish within the past year.

“The Maryland Fishing Challenge celebrates our State's high-quality fishing and provides an opportunity to recognize anglers of all ages and abilities,” said DNR Secretary Joe Gill. “I encourage all Marylanders and visitors to join in making lasting memories by taking advantage of the diverse fishing our State offers.”

Rick Snider, of Biglerville, Pa., won the grand prize of a boat, motor and trailer from Bass Pro Shops and Tracker Boats by catching an Angler Award-qualifying, 40.5-inch striped bass off Breezy Point in Calvert County from his sailboat, DNR officials say.

“Aside from my kids, grandkids and wife, this is the most awesome thing to ever happen,” Snider said. “I'm going to go stand by my boat now!”

More information on the Maryland Fishing Challenge is available at dnr.state.md.us/fisheries/challenge/index.asp.