Senator Commemorates 20th Anniversary of Violence Against Women Act

WASHINGTON - Just one day after TMZ released a video of Former Baltimore Ravens Running Back Ray Rice assaulting his wife, U.S. Senator Barbara A. Mikulski (D-Md.) commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act.

This 1994 legislation protects women and families from domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and dating violence.

“If the last 20 years have taught us anything, it's that VAWA works,” Mikulski said. “This legislation stands today as an example of what we are really called here to do – meeting people's day-to-day needs. That means protecting people, making their lives better and providing vital resources to those in need. No woman in this country should live in fear that her partner will hurt or kill her or her kids. I have zero tolerance for domestic violence. If you are beaten and abused, you should have somewhere to turn for help and a path to recovery.”

As chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, Mikulski puts funds in the federal checkbook to support the Department of Justice's office on Violence Against Women and programs authorized through VAWA.

One our of every four women in the U.S. reports having been physically assaulted by an intimate partner during her lifetime, one in six has been the victim of attempted or completed rape, and the cost of domestic violence exceeds $5.8 billion each year, Mikulski said.

VAWA funds an array of competitive and formula grant programs that support state domestic violence and sexual assault coalitions, rape prevention programs, national domestic violence hotlines, battered women's shelters and transitional housing support services, help for teens and young adults caught in abusive relationships, victims of child abuse, training for police officers and prosecutors, and funding to provide rape victims with counselors during trials.

Mikulski attributes these programs to improving the lives of millions of women.

“I heard from one of my constituents, Jean on the Eastern Shore of Maryland,” Mikluski said. “Jean was married to her husband for 10 years and shared two children. She benefited from VAWA's Legal Assistance for Victims Grant after being abused so brutally one evening. Jean called the hotline and got the legal assistance to file for a protective order, which she ultimately was awarded and is now living her life safely with her children.”

The Violence Against Women Act was first enacted Sept. 13, 1994.