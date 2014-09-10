Ocean Pines Police Charge Teen in Bomb Threat Hoax

OCEAN PINES, Md.- Ocean Pines police say they have charged a 13-year-old boy in connection with a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax.

Police said that on Sept. 7, the department received information of a threat of possible violence from a suspected explosive device. According to police, the threat was made via texting and social media among juveniles. A picture of the suspected explosive device was sent along with the threat.Police said the suspect was identified, and a search warrant was obtained for his home. The Ocean Pines Police Department, with the assistance of the Worcester County Sheriff's Department and the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office, and the Ocean City Bomb Squad responded to the suspect's home in Ocean Pines.Police said that upon execution of the search warrant and a search of the home, a homemade hoax device, incapable of being detonated, was discovered.The 13-year-old juvenile was charged with threat of arson, manufacture or possession of destructive device and possession of drug paraphernalia. All charges were referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.