Traffic Stop Leads to Laurel Drug Arrest

, Del.- Delaware State Police say they arrested a New Jersey woman after a Laurel traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana late Monday night.Police said the incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. as a trooper on routine patrol observed a black Toyota Camry traveling on southbound Sussex Highway just north of Trussum Pond Road. The trooper observed that the Camry was following another vehicle at an unsafe distance and conducted a vehicle stop, police said.

Authorities said upon contacting the operator of the car, later identified as Tanisha M. Mader, 20, of Willingboro, N.J., it was determined that she was driving with a suspended driver's license. Mader also produced an expired motor vehicle insurance card for the car, police said. Investigators said Mader was then asked to exit her vehicle at which time a search of the car was conducted. During the search, troopers said they located more than 3,000 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag and suitcase in the trunk of the car.

Mader was taken into custody and transported to Troop 5 where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several traffic charges. She was ordered held in the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution for lack of $50,500 cash bail.