Del. Police Seek Public's Help in Millsboro Taxi Homicide Investigation

The route of travel of the taxicb in which William Toomey was found dead near Millsboro last month.

William Toomey and his taxicab are shown in this photo provided by Delaware State Police.

MILLSBORO, Del. – The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit has released the timeline and route of travel of the taxicab in which a man was found dead near Millsboro last month.

Detectives hope releasing these investigative details will help them obtain further information and additional witnesses who may have observed the taxi or the victim, William Toomey, 45, of Millsboro, who they say was murdered on Aug. 20.

Detectives have determined that night at 7:42 p.m., Toomey picked up a male passenger as a cab fare on Coastal Highway southbound just south of the Sea Esta IV Motel in Rehoboth Beach. Investigators said he made a U-turn at Carolina Street and continued northbound on Coastal Highway to the intersection of Miller Road.

The taxi proceeded westbound on Miller Road and made a right turn onto Airport Road, detectives said. It traveled westbound on Old Landing Road, then north on Warrington Road until reaching the John J. Williams Highway (SR24). The taxi then traveled westbound on SR24 into Millsboro.

Investigators say it crossed over US-113 and continued west on DE30, where Toomey turned right onto Godwin School Road. He then made a left turn, eventually turning into the Parker's Point development, where he remained in the neighborhood for approximately 10 minutes on Parker Drive.

According to detectives, the taxi exited Parker's Point, turning onto Revel Road northbound, where it made a left turn, traveling westbound on Godwin School Road. The vehicle turned right onto Country Living Road where it was abandoned west of Hardscrabble Road (SR20).

Investigators said that at approximately 8:45 p.m. a passerby observed a male subject in the driver's seat of the taxi, which was located on Country Living Road, who did not match Toomey's description.

At around 10 p.m. a passerby called police after seeing the taxi on the shoulder of that road, west of Hardscrabble Road.

Police arrived and found Toomey dead in the passenger compartment of the vehicle, detectives said.

DSP homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the homicide. No further details are being released at this time as to not compromise the integrity of continued efforts.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact Homicide Detective Mark Ryde at (302) 299-6102 or by utilizing the DSP Mobile Crime Tip Application available to download at: http://www.delaware.gov/apps/ . Information can also be provided to the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Information may also be provided via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com. Send an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."