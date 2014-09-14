Lewes Dragon Boat Races

LEWES, Del.- Thirty teams gathered at Lewes Canal Front Park for the second annual Dragon Boat Festival Races on Sunday afternoon. The competition raised money for Sussex Academy.

The teams raced 300 meters across the Lewes Canal. Each team was made up of 20 rowers, including a drummer and a steerer. "It was awesome. We were rowing really in sync so it went about as well as it could have gone," said Corey Heacock, who participated in the event.

Heacock's teammate Jeff Evans agreed it's a fun day.

"It's a beautiful day on the water with some amazing people. It's such as well organized event. I did it last year and it's even better this year," said Evans.

Sussex Academy Committee Chairman Joe Schell said the school consists of grades six through 10, and they're expanding.

"We're out here to celebrate really the town of Lewes and the school. All the proceeds from this benefit Sussex Academy, and it's just a great event," Schell said.

Schell said he was skeptical of dragon boat racing when the idea was first presented to him, but its turned out to be a roaring hit.

"The people are so excited just to be part of this community and an event that I think is growing and growing, and will continue to do so. It's great for the school, but it's really good for the city of Lewes," Schell said.

The event raised more than $17,000 last year and they hope to surpass that this year.