Central Va. Recorded Only 1 Unhealthy Air Day Posted: Tuesday, September 16, 2014 8:30 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2014 8:30 AM EDT Posted:Updated:



RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - It was a good summer for central Virginia, at least in terms of air pollution.



The main pollutant in smog - ozone - reached unhealthy levels just one day this year. That was June 16.



That matches the one day in 2013, but is far below the 11 days in the previous two years.



Ozone levels are driven up by hot, stagnant weather, especially when they are bunched together.



Officials report cold fronts often interrupted hot spells this summer. In addition, state and federal clean air programs are working.



Virginia's ozone season runs from mid-April to late September.

