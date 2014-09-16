Update: Three Children and Two Adults Injured in Crash

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that injured three children and two adults in Lewes.

Troopers said the incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday as 39-year-old Rosa Maria Cruz Molina was operating a 1994 Buick Regal eastbound on Renee Road in the development of Whispering Pines.



Police said the Rehoboth woman was entering into a sharp corner in the development when the Buick slowed to a stop at the corner of Mary Ann Road and suddenly accelerated, driving off the west side of the road. According to troopers, the Buick veered off into the direction of 22-year-old Victoria Graver and three young children who were in the front yard between 31869 Renee Drive and 17689 Mary Ann Road.

Police said Graver attempted to shield her 3-year-old daughter by jumping on top of her, as they were both run over by the car. According to police, Graver's 4-week-old, who was strapped into a car carrier, was just outside of her 2009 Ford Focus as the Buick continued forward striking the infant and a one and a half year old boy who was also standing near the Ford. Police said the Buick then collided with the parked Ford Focus.



Police said Molina exited her vehicle after the collision and momentarily stayed at the scene before walking away. She was picked up by responding troopers at the corner of Arlene Road and Holly Drive shortly thereafter, police said.

Graver, along with her two children and her nephew, were all transported to Beebe Medical Center where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.



Molina was also transported to Beebe Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are still investigating this crash and no charges have been filed at this time.

