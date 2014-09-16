SPD Excessive Force Lawsuit Postponement

Two teens have been arrested today by Maryland State Police for their involvement in the murder last Saturday.More
The Ocean City Police Department says officers recently arrested two men from Berlin, MD for an armed robbery.More
The Salisbury Police Department says detectives have arrested a 24 year old man for threatening to blow up the Salisbury Police Department Headquarters.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people early this morning.More
Delaware State Police have arrested two men in connection with a robbery that happened in Milford late Saturday night.More
Delaware State Police have arrested a man at the Firefly Music Festival and charged him with stealing a van with six people in it.More
If you head to the Ocean City Air Show this weekend, you may witness a piece of flying history.
The Geico Skytypers are a group of five to six WWII-era SNJ planes that fly in formation and, as their name suggests, shoot letters across the sky.More
