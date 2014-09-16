SPD Excessive Force Lawsuit Postponement

SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury teen Renaldo Mesadieu who filed a lawsuit against Salisbury police officer Justin Aita appeared in court Tuesday morning. A Judge granted a postponement due to missing police surveillance video.

Mayor Jim Ireton said the in car cameras were supplied by the Panasonic corporation, and technicians from the company were in Salisbury Tuesday at the request of the police department. They are analyzing system to see if they can retrieve video from August 11th.

The night of A

went as many nights did for 15 year old Mesadieu. After boxing practice he took a bike ride down Salisbury Boulevard, but it ended rather quickly. He was stopped by police officer Justin Aita for riding without a front lamp and using headphones. Mesadieu claims the officer used excessive force.

"I was hurt, upset; I was angry. I had a lot of aggressive feelings, but I overcame them. There was nothing I could have done about it anyway," said Mesadieu.



Mesadieu had been on house arrest until Tuesday having been charged with second-degree assault among other charges stemming from his run in with Aita. The Salisbury teen is hoping the missing in car camera video can be recovered.



"It's very important, because it will show what happened," said Mesadieu.



Mesadieu's attorney Luke Rommel said video is the best way for both sides to determine the truth behind what happened on Abut they don't have a lot of time to spare.



"We have to figure it all out by O which is when the court date is set for the criminal charges," said Rommel.



Mayor Ireton also said there is surveillance video from other police vehicles as well as video from the Salisbury Police Department's holding cells that give a clear indication of Mesadieu's condition.