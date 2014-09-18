Updated: Police Continue Search for Suspect in Sharptown Bank Heist

SHARPTOWN, Md.- Police are continuing their search for a suspect wanted for holding up the Hebron Savings Bank in Sharptown.



The Wicomico Bureau of Investigation said that at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to reports of an armed robbery at the bank, located at 303 Main St.



Police said initial responders learned a white male suspect entered the bank, displayed a black semi-automatic style handgun and demanded money. They said the suspect then fled the scene in a car prior to arrival of law enforcement. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described was further described as 5-foot-8, 220 pounds and approximately 50 years of age. He was wearing blue jeans and a white baseball cap.



The suspect's vehicle was described as a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser with a dark sun roof. According to investigators, the car had MD registration 4FYF79.

The WBI is being assisted by the MSP Salisbury Barrack, Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the WBI at (410) 548-4898 or Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.