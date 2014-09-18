Classic Car Show Returns to Cape May- Lewes Ferry

, NJ- Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials announced that classic car shows are planned at both Ferry terminals on consecutive weekends in October.





The car shows will be held on October 5 in Lewes and October 12 in Cape May, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. each day. The early registration fee is $5. After October 3, 2014, the registration fee is $10. Proceeds benefit breast cancer awareness.







“Our first ever car shows were associated with our 50th Anniversary celebration and were extremely popular,” said Michael Porch, Marketing Manager at the Cape May – Lewes Ferry. “Both these car shows were sold out and we received numerous requests to host additional shows. With our expansive parking areas and waterfront views, they are a natural fit for the Ferry.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Ferry is hoping to use the shows to heighten awareness. “The proceeds from the events will be donated to Cape Regional Breast Cancer Services and Beebe's Tunnell Cancer Care,” Porch said. “Both medical centers also plan to have representatives at the shows to promote breast cancer awareness.”

The Lewes Terminal Classic Car Show will take place on Sunday, October 5 while the Cape May Terminal Classic Car Show will be held on Sunday, October 12. Both shows are set for 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Staging will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Porch noted that both shows are open to all classic makes and models of vehicles. The car show will have multiple award categories, including Best of Show and People's Choice. Space is limited. For more information on the car show, visit CMLF.com or call 609-889-7273.



