Lewes Woman Charged with 4th Offense DUI After Crash

Jean M. Steiner

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 42-year-old Lewes woman for her 4th offense DUI following a late Thursday night crash.



Troopers said the incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. as Jean M. Steiner was operating a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban westbound on New Road just west of Old Orchard Road. Police said that for undetermined reasons the Suburban traveled off the south side of the roadway before Steiner attempted to steer the SUV back onto the roadway where it overturned and came to a stop in the middle of the road on its roof.



Authorities said Jean Steiner, who was properly restrained, was transported by EMS to Beebe Medical Center where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. She was later charged by with 4th offense driving under the influence of alcohol (three previous convictions: 01/03/09, 09/25/10, and 04/11/11), failure to have insurance in possession, failure to have registration in possession, and failure to remain in a single lane. She was arraigned and JP3 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in lieu of $6,003 cash bond.

