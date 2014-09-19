Maryland Shows Job Growth for August

BALTIMORE – Maryland added 600 total jobs last month, making August the fifth month of 2014 with over-the-month job gains, preliminary survey data from the Department of Labor shows.



State jobs and unemployment numbers also show public sector jobs are up by 3,900, which includes an increase of 700 federal jobs over-the-month. The private sector declined by 3,300 jobs over-the-month. Maryland's private sector gained 15,900 jobs over-the-year.

The August preliminary unemployment rate was an estimated 6.4 percent.

“Maryland has created 11,500 jobs over-the-year and the Maryland Department of Labor is dedicated to creating sustainable employment opportunities for Marylanders,” said Maryland Labor Secretary Leonard Howie. “Together, we're working to broaden Maryland's workforce as we foster an environment where businesses can continue to grow and create more jobs.”

In the private sector, the Education and Health Services sector added the most jobs in August with 2,500.

The nonpartisan Pew Center ranked Maryland among the top three states in the nation for upward economic mobility, and the U.S. Census recently confirmed that Maryland continues to have the highest median household income in America. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has named Maryland number one in innovation and entrepreneurship for three consecutive years, as well as number one in STEM job concentration in 2014.