Seaford Takes Stand Against Heroin

hift Destiny, a Christian outreach event was held Saturday afternoon behind the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Sussex County. The event was started by John Rittenhouse to help combat the growing heroin problem in the county.

De.-S

Rittenhouse formed the event after he saw the devastating effects of heroin take place right under his roof.

"I have a son who's struggled with this addiction and our families have been impacted by it, and it's very painful and a horrible thing to watch. You come to understand it more and more, and see more and more young people dying right and left in your own community, and you realize you've got a problem," said Rittenhouse.

It is a problem that has swept through communities across the nation. Rittenhouse hopes the event will help those struggling with addiction get the help they need.





"Shifting if you will the atmosphere around the communities that have been infected with so much pain, and so much crime and addiction, and tell them they can have a different destiny. This is not the end. There could actually be a new beginning," said Rittenhouse.



The event provided meals, and clothing to those in need, as well as medical advice. There were also games, crafts, and music for children. Shifting Destiny hit close to home for associate pastor Michael Greenlief.



"I came from a drug family and struggled with a lot of different things myself. Growing up as a child and seeing abuse from parents, and being engaged with drugs, that's really why I'm here to give back to my community," said Greenlief.





Rittenhouse said he hopes to hold the event again next year.