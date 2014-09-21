Actor John Glover Visits Hometown of Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury native and actor John Glover, known best for his role in the TV show Smallville, visited his hometown this weekend.

Glover is involved with the A

lzheimer's Association, and has become close with a Delmarva couple who walk in his name in the "Walk to End Alzheimer's" on the Eastern Shore.

Shane Abbott and his wife had always been fans of John Glovers, and they became bigger fans when they found out he was involved with the Alzheimer's Association. The disease had impacted both of their families' lives.

"We found out that he was raising money for the Alzheimer's Association so we got involved. It really is something that has affected both my wife and I. Both of our grandparents when they were dying were dealing with dementia, so it was a personal thing," said Abbott.



The husband and wife created team John Glover, but little did they know they would end up meeting Glover and becoming friends.



"We were able to get in touch with John through his representation, and we met and he gave use 15 minutes of his time which was awesome," said Abbott.



Glover said the Abbott's are a wonderful couple who work hard to raise money for the horrible disease with no cure. It is a disease that he knows all too well.



"My dad had Alzheimer's so the Alzheimer's Association was a big help to me, because I was not admitting that anything was wrong with him," said Glover.



The association helped Glover understand and cope with his fathers disease.



"It was somebody to talk to and somebody to give me advice, so now I'm trying to give back," said Glover.



The "Walk to End Alzheimer's" will be held Oct. 18 at the Wicomico Senior Services Center in Salisbury. You can sign up by searching team John Glover on http://www.alz.org/.



