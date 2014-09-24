Police Urge Residents to Turn In Drugs Posted: Wednesday, September 24, 2014 4:55 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2014 9:37 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. – The Maryland State Police in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration are asking citizens dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, September 27, 2014 from 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m. at state police barracks.



Police say state police barracks throughout Maryland will be participating in the National Drug Take Back Day. Each barrack will act as a collection station giving citizens an opportunity to dispose of all unwanted and unused prescription drugs. The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.



Second only to marijuana, non-medical prescription drugs are the most commonly used drug in the country. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs are finding an unlimited supply in their family's medicine cabinet.



Locally during the last initiative in April 2014, troopers collected over 1,800 pounds of prescription drugs. Nationally, 780,000 pounds (390 tons) of prescription medications were collected from members of the public. When added to the collections from the previous Take-Back events, more than 4.1 million pounds (2,090 tons) of prescription medications have been removed from circulation.