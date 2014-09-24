Rip Currents Still a Danger in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.-It's the first week of fall on Delmarva, but we're still talking about the ocean.

T

he latest storm has created dangerous rip currents, and with the temperatures expected to be in the low 80's this weekend some people might be looking to take that last dip in the ocean, but they might want to think twice. Strong rip currents caused two deaths in Ocean City last week.

This is also the first week that the Ocean City Beach Patrol is off duty.

The beach was empty Wednesday

for the exception of some seagulls and Marty and Debbie Soellner who were out for a walk.

It's the couples last vacation of the year and they're disappointed they won't be spending it in the ocean.

"I would not go in. I wouldn't even go in to my knees, because I would be afraid the force would knock me down, and I wouldn't be able to get up," said Debbie Soellner.

Marcus Griffin was also walking on the beach and agreed he wouldn't go in the Ocean Wednesday.

"It's not something I'd feel comfortable doing. People lose their lives in conditions like this, and I value mine a little too much to take that risk," said Griffin.

Most people said the forceful waves are intimidating, but for surfer Jason Recoden the conditions were picture perfect Wednesday.



"This is very good conditions. Obviously you have to know what you're doing out there. People eat these type of waves up all the time," said Recoden.



When the Beach Patrol is on duty they remind swimmers to keep their toes in the sand until a lifeguard is in the stand, which is exactly what people should do during the rip currents in Ocean City this week.





