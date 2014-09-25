Changes Announced for Cape May-Lewes Ferry

NORTH CAPE MAY, N.J. - Officials announced they will be making a number of changes at the Cape May end of the Cape May-Lewes ferry in order to enhance safety and promote biking in the region.

The changes include creating a dedicated path for pedestrians and bicyclists from Lincoln Boulevard into and out of the terminal and a new exit for vehicles from the terminal onto Beach Drive.

According to officials, the only customers this will affect is those who enter and park in the terminal lot to attend an event, to pick up or drop off passengers or to use the ferry as a walk-on; they will now exit using Beach Drive.

“Bicycling and foot passenger traffic are rapidly growing segments of our customer base and we want to ensure that their experience is a memorable one,” said Director of Ferry Operations Heath Gehrke. “By converting the previous vehicle exit road into a designated entrance and exit for pedestrians and bicyclists, we are able to improve safety as well as traffic flow.”

The ferry is working closely with officials in both Sussex County, Del., and Cape May County, N.J., on a regional Twin Capes Trail. Opening this past June in Cape Henlopen State Park, the new Gordon's Pond Trail extension in southern Delaware links to the existing Junction and Breakwater Trail, completing a scenic 15-mile bicycle loop between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. Cape May County are also working to connect existing bicycle paths in Lower Township and Middle Township that will create a route from the Ferry to the Cape May County Zoo, one of the most popular destinations for ferry passengers.