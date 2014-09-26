Attempted Bank Robbery in Newark - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Attempted Bank Robbery in Newark

Posted:

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Newark Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a bank.

It happened about 9 a.m. Thursday at TD Bank on East Delaware Avenue. Officers say a man entered the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money.

Authorities say the teller did not give the man money, and the suspect ran away on foot through Traders Alley.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices