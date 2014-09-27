Baby Dies in Federalsburg Crash

FEDERALSBURG, Md.- A baby died Friday after a crash on Bridgeville Road in Federalsburg.

Maryland State Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the person driving the car suffered from a medical condition and pulled to the shoulder of Bridgeville Road just before Liberty Road. Troopers said the driver, 36-year-ol, lost consciousness and the vehicle was placed into reverse. As the car traveled backwards, it crossed both lanes of Bridgeville Road and collided with a parked semi tractor-trailer.Police said Young's 4-month-old son was fatally injured.Investigators said no alcohol was detected and was not a factor in the collision.Young was flown to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury for a medical evaluation. Two other passengers, including another child, were evaluated on the scene and released.Both children were properly seated in child safety seats, police said.