Baby Dies in Federalsburg Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Baby Dies in Federalsburg Crash

Posted: Updated:

FEDERALSBURG, Md.- A baby died Friday after a crash on Bridgeville Road in Federalsburg.

Maryland State Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the person driving the car suffered from a medical condition and pulled to the shoulder of Bridgeville Road just before Liberty Road. Troopers said the driver, 36-year-old Shane Young, lost consciousness and the vehicle was placed into reverse. As the car traveled backwards, it crossed both lanes of Bridgeville Road and collided with a parked semi tractor-trailer. 

Police said Young's 4-month-old son was fatally injured. 

Investigators said no alcohol was detected and was not a factor in the collision. 

Young was flown to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury for a medical evaluation. Two other passengers, including another child, were evaluated on the scene and released. 

Both children were properly seated in child safety seats, police said.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices