Move Over Law Expansion

SALISBURY, Md.-

On O

tow trucks will be included in the Maryland Move Over Law.

The current law requires vehicles to move into an open lane away from fire or police vehicles on the side of the road. The expansion of the law will now require motorists to move into an empty lane away from tow trucks on the side of the road.

Owner of Adkins Towing in Salisbury, Richard Adkins said it will make him feel safer.



"They needed this law for years. Some people move over for the fire trucks, and police cars, and tow trucks, yet other people don't. They actually need to move over for everyone on the side of the road, because it would cut down on a lot of accidents and people getting killed," said Adkins.



Adkins said he's been waiting for this law for years.





"All the states around us have the law, and finally the politicians and the state got together and said we need to do it for the police department, tow trucks, the fire companies, and the state highway employees. We need to do it for all, because they're all out here doing a service for the public," said Adkins



Violating the Move Over Law can result in a fine in Maryland.

