SALISBURY, Md.-

The 26th annual Seagull Century took place in Salisbury Saturday afternoon. The event brought almost 6,500 people to Wicomico County.

The Seagull Century is one of the oldest rides of its kind on the Eastern Shore.

The cyclists took over the university's campus in all kinds of unique apparel. Joe Lundberg made sure he and his bike made a bright statement.



"I'm having a blast. I love coming down here. I've known a number of women who have had breast cancer and survived it, so it's kind of in support for them, but other than that it's a great color to be seen," said Lundberg.



The women supporting women team rode to help raise money and awareness for breast cancer. They were also sporting pink Saturday afternoon.



"Everything that we raised fundraising wise stays on the shore for individuals with breast cancer, and that's why we're here." said Feist.



The event also helps boost tourism not just in Wicomico county, but across Delmarva according to Alanna McCoy who helped organize the event.



"We book probably every hotel from Delmar to Pocomoke so they're all full this weekend," said McCoy.



At the end of the bikers 100 mile journey there was food, entertainment, and massages for the cyclists in Salisbury.