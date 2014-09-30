Dover Man Wanted for Robbery

, Del.- An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old Dover man wanted for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman early Tuesday morning.

Dover police said that at around 3 a.m. Donald Coffman agreed to meet his ex-girlfriend in the Persimmon Park Place neighborhood so he could borrow a small sum of money. They say once he arrived he demanded more money. Police said when the victim refused, Coffman forcefully removed an undisclosed amount of cash from her shirt pocket. They say when the victim demanded her money back and attempted to stop Coffman, he picked her up and threw her to the ground. Police said Coffman then picked up the victim two more times and slammed her to the ground both times before leaving the area.



Coffman is currently wanted by the Dover Police Department for first-degree robbery, third-degree assault and theft under $1,500.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call contact police at (302) 736-7111 or call the Delaware Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-Tip-3333 or go online at www.tipsubmit.com.



