New Research Shows Teens are Distracted While Walking - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Research Shows Teens are Distracted While Walking

Posted:

SMYRNA, Del. – Forty percent of teens say they have been hit or nearly hit by a car, motorcycle or bike while walking, according to a new report released Wednesday by the Safe Kids Worldwide organization.

Safe Kids Delaware has released a list of safety tips children, teens and should follow in order to remain safe while walking. The group said it is important to put down phones and remove headphones while crossing the street, make eye contact with drivers before crossing, remain visible to drivers even in the dark and cross at a traffic signal or crosswalk wherever possible.

“We all know about the dangers of distracted driving, but we need to talk to our children, especially teens, about the dangers of walking while distracted by technology like listening to music with headphones on, and texting on cell phones,” said Kim O'Malley, the pedestrian safety coordinator for Safe Kids Delaware.

Teens on the Move is the name of the report, which explores the walking behaviors of 1,040 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19. Half of the surveyed teens admitted to crossing the street while distracted by a mobile device. The study also found that more often than not, those who were hit or nearly hit had not been using a crosswalk or has been running across the street. Seventy-five percent of teen pedestrian deaths occur between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. when it is dark outside.

Safe Kids Worldwide reports that the death rate for teens ages 13 to 19 is nearly three times that of 5-to-12-year-olds. In Delaware, seven teenagers ages 15 to 19 were killed in pedestrian crashes in the last three years, and another 123 were injured. By comparison, just two children ages 5 to 9 were killed in that time and another 79 were injured.

The new report expands on findings from a similar one in 2013 that revealed one in five high schoolers and one in eight middle schoolers cross the street while distracted by technology.

Safe Kids Delaware will be working with students and schools to encourage safe pedestrian practices for International Walk To School Day on Oct. 8. The coalition is partnering with Milton Elementary School a few days later for a pedestrian safety scavenger hunt and learning opportunity for students on Oct. 13.

Safe Kids Delaware is also encouraging students and parents to take the Distracted Walking Pledge that is part of the Moment of Silence Campaign at this link: http://www.safekids.org/distracted-walking-pledge .

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Man Catches Greenwood Teen Falling From Park Ride: 'It's OK to Let go'

    Man Catches Greenwood Teen Falling From Park Ride: 'It's OK to Let go'

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:06 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:06:33 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:09:11 GMT

    A 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground.

    More

    A 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground.

    More

  • Three Young Boys Hurt in Dover Rollover Crash

    Three Young Boys Hurt in Dover Rollover Crash

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:25:03 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:34:04 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    Three children are hurt, one critically, after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover. 

    More

    Three young boys were hurt - one critically - after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover. 

    More

  • DSP Searching for Suspects in Felton Armed Robbery

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-06-26 11:27:53 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-06-26 11:30:44 GMT

    Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Felton area gas station. 

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Felton area gas station. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

  • Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

    Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:34:26 GMT
    A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.

    A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

    A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

  • One Killed in Kent County Apartment Fire

    One Killed in Kent County Apartment Fire

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-26 08:40:33 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-26 08:40:33 GMT

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another. 

    More

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

  • Caesar Rodney School District Brings Free Meals to Kids With New Bus

    Caesar Rodney School District Brings Free Meals to Kids With New Bus

    This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.

    More

    This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.

    More

  • Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Hospital on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Hospital on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.

    More

    Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices