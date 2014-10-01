New Research Shows Teens are Distracted While Walking

SMYRNA, Del. – Forty percent of teens say they have been hit or nearly hit by a car, motorcycle or bike while walking, according to a new report released Wednesday by the Safe Kids Worldwide organization.

Safe Kids Delaware has released a list of safety tips children, teens and should follow in order to remain safe while walking. The group said it is important to put down phones and remove headphones while crossing the street, make eye contact with drivers before crossing, remain visible to drivers even in the dark and cross at a traffic signal or crosswalk wherever possible.

“We all know about the dangers of distracted driving, but we need to talk to our children, especially teens, about the dangers of walking while distracted by technology like listening to music with headphones on, and texting on cell phones,” said Kim O'Malley, the pedestrian safety coordinator for Safe Kids Delaware.

Teens on the Move is the name of the report, which explores the walking behaviors of 1,040 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19. Half of the surveyed teens admitted to crossing the street while distracted by a mobile device. The study also found that more often than not, those who were hit or nearly hit had not been using a crosswalk or has been running across the street. Seventy-five percent of teen pedestrian deaths occur between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. when it is dark outside.

Safe Kids Worldwide reports that the death rate for teens ages 13 to 19 is nearly three times that of 5-to-12-year-olds. In Delaware, seven teenagers ages 15 to 19 were killed in pedestrian crashes in the last three years, and another 123 were injured. By comparison, just two children ages 5 to 9 were killed in that time and another 79 were injured.

The new report expands on findings from a similar one in 2013 that revealed one in five high schoolers and one in eight middle schoolers cross the street while distracted by technology.

Safe Kids Delaware will be working with students and schools to encourage safe pedestrian practices for International Walk To School Day on Oct. 8. The coalition is partnering with Milton Elementary School a few days later for a pedestrian safety scavenger hunt and learning opportunity for students on Oct. 13.

Safe Kids Delaware is also encouraging students and parents to take the Distracted Walking Pledge that is part of the Moment of Silence Campaign at this link: http://www.safekids.org/distracted-walking-pledge .