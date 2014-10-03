United Healthcare Offers Grants For Children's Medical Expenses

WILMINGTON, Del. – Families in need of financial assistance for their children's medical expenses may be eligible for grants of up to $5,000 through the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation.

Last year the foundation provided grants totaling more than $5.6 million to more than 1,700 families across the United States.

“Thousands of children struggle every day for something many of us take for granted – our health,” said Dan Tropeano, the executive director of United Healthcare of Pennsylvania and Delaware. “That reality is the driving force behind UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation's mission to help families in need access medical care that will improve their child's health. Our medical grants have already helped thousands of children in need, and we are looking to help thousands' more children in the future.”

The funds are to be used to help pay for medical treatments, services and equipment not covered or not fully covered by families' commercial health insurance plans. However, only families that currently have a commercial health insurance plan are eligible to receive the grants, which have a lifetime maximum of $10,000 per child.

Other requirements include having a child 16 years of age or younger and meeting certain economic guidelines. The grants cannot be used for expenses incurred more than 60 days prior to the date of application. Parents or legal guardians may apply at www.UHCCF.org. There is no deadline to apply.

To help raise funds for its child medical grant program, UHCCF has published a new children's book, “Oliver & Hope's Adventure Under the Stars.” The 32-page, hand-illustrated book by Meg Cadts and Samantha Fitch can be purchased on Amazon.com for $13.95.