Third Lawsuit Filed Against Salisbury Police Department

SALISBURY, Md.- A third lawsuit has been filed against the Salisbury Police Department and officer Justin Aita.

21 year old Darryle Smith and his friends Julian Washington, and Brian Louck were heading to a friends house on Saturday when they were pulled over by officer Justin Aita, and another officer whose name is unknown.

Smith says what happened next was unnerving.





"The other officer pulled out the gun and just pointed it at us. At this point mind you we still haven't been told why we've been stopped, he's still got my license and he's running that," said Smith. "While he's doing that there's a gun in his hand, cocked and pointed at us and we're like what is going on right now," said Smith.





Officer Aita made the traffic stop, but it was the other officer who pulled the gun according to Smith. Smith said the officer saw his friend Julian Washington reach for his phone and yelled don't reach for your bag before he pulled the gun.

Smith said Washington had no bag, and there was no reason for a gun, or for his car to be searched.



"Next I hear barking and I look behind me and there's two extra squad cars that pulled up, and the canines come out and I'm like we don't have any drugs. I hadn't been drinking because I don't drink so you can't get me for drunk driving, and I don't have any drugs, because I don't do them," said Smith.





After almost a 40 minute traffic stop Smith was issued only a warning.



"What he told me was I was failing to give a turn signal continuously during the last 100 feet of travel before turning," said Smith.



Smith says that isn't true. There were two other lawsuits filed in September alleging excessive force by the police department and Aita, Smith says he wants to make sure this doesn't happen again.



"How could I walk outside of my house and feel safe or feel that I'm going to get falsely accused of something? How can I do that and still go on with my day regularly, because ever since this has happened I've been in a constant state of alert and caution," said Smith.





WBOC reached out to Salisbury Mayor Jim Ireton who would not comment on the lawsuit.












