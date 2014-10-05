Local Realtors on High Alert

CAMBRIDGE, Md.-

The death of Arkansas real estate agent Beverly Carter has local realtors like Alma Colburn on high alert when showing homes alone.



Carter was reportedly targeted for being a woman and alone. Colburn said her office has been increasing safety measures since Carters murder.



"I think we as agents, and self employed we do things at the drop of a hat and sometimes you really have to slow down and take the initiative to get your buyers and sellers pre qualified. You should try to have them come into the office not meet them at the property itself," said Colburn.



The National Association of Realtors have set guidelines in place to protect realtors such as introducing the prospect to someone in the office, and always letting someone know where they're going.



Colburn said since the incident she's learned of an application called Agents Armor that helps track agents, and give them peace of mind.



"It has direct dial to 911, and it also logs you in as you're going on appointments, and that's as little as five dollars a month," said Colburn.



Colburn said being a female realtor comes with challenges.



"Being a female you always have to be aware of your surroundings and where you are meeting people, and the situation. I also carry pepper spray with me," said Colburn.



Colburn has been in the business for 25 years, but said she's never stopped doing her homework and learning the most she can about her clients before meeting them.



The Coastal Association of Realtors will be offering safety courses for its members for the rest of the month in honor of Beverly Carter.

33 year old Arron Lewis has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping and capital murder of Beverly Carter.







