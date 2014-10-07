Pedestrian Struck While Crossing Road

, Del- Authorities say a Maryland man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dover on Friday evening.

Dover police said 51-year-old Bruce Johnson was walking southbound across West Division Street, away from the Bennie Smith Funeral Home when he stepped directly into the path of a 2008 Jeep Compass that was traveling eastbound on West Division Street. They say the driver of the Jeep could not stop in time and struck Johnson.



Officials say Johnson was taken to the Bayhealth Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

There will be no charges filed against the driver and alcohol is not a factor in the accident, police said.



No other injuries were reported by others involved in the accident.



