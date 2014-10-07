Illegal Dumping in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, De.- Deer Forest Road in Bridgeville has become overrun with couches, televisions, and other debris from illegal dumping.

Yvonne Cimone said she won't even walk her dog down the road anymore.

"It makes me angry. I hike because it's relaxing and it's my exercise, and my dogs exercise. It's peaceful and I'm so angry about seeing it. It's so heartbreaking that I actually get in the car and drive 20 miles from my house sometimes because I can't face it," said Cimone.

Cimone sent a video to DNREC over a year ago informing them of the problem, but said nothing has been cleaned up.



DNREC has a program called "Trashstoppers" to help identify illegal dumpers with the help of the public.

DNREC said they've looked at putting cameras on Deer Forest Road in the past, but the cameras 35 ft radius isn't long enough. The cameras also don't work in the dark which is when many people do illegally dump things along the road.

Cimone said this time of year it's not just trash she finds on the road.



"In the Fall when they start hunting some hunters will dump carcasses along this road. Last year I lost track after counting 15, but all along this road were gutted deer just splayed and thrown on the side of the road," said Cimone.



According to the Natural Resources Police in Delaware there's only three legally prescribed ways to dispose of solid waste, such as a deer carcass.

That's through municipal or private waste collections such as a landfill, in solid waste disposal facilities which have a permit from the department, or in containers specifically for solid waste collection by any state or municipal agency in Delaware.



"It's not litter anymore we're talking about whole building's being dumped on the side of the road. I'd love to see it cleaned up," said Cimone.



The minimum fine for illegal dumping is $500.