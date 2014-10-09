Man Attacked with Bat in Dagsboro Area Home Invasion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DAGSBORO, Del.– Delaware State Police say a man was assaulted with a baseball bat during an early Thursday morning home invasion that occurred east of Dagsboro.

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. when two white male suspects, one brandishing a baseball bat and the other with an unknown type handgun, entered the rear door of the home located in the 30000 block of Hoot Owl Lane in the Irons Acres Development east of Dagsboro. Troopers said the two suspects confronted the four victims in the living room and demanded cash.  At one point, the suspect armed with the bat struck a 29-year-old male victim in the head before the duo departed the home with an undisclosed amount of currency.

Investigators said the 29-year-old male victim was slightly injured in the assault but refused medical treatment.  The three other victims, a 24-year-old male, a 30-year-old female, and a 23-year-old female, were not injured in the incident.

Police said there was no other physical or clothing description given on the two suspects other than that they were wearing masks. According to police, detectives have determined through preliminary interviews and investigation that this was not a random act and believe the victims were targeted in the home invasion.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. King at (302) 856-5850, ext. 208 or by utilizing the DSP Crime Tip Application. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."
