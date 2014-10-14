Parts of Delaware See Gas Average Drop Below $3.00/Gallon Posted: Tuesday, October 14, 2014 6:55 PM EDT Posted:

(Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, DE – Gas prices across the country continue to fall, sending pump prices in some parts of Delaware below the $3.00 per gallon mark for the first time since December 2010. Motorists in Camden Wyoming, Dover, Felton, Frederica, Hartly, Kenton, Middletown, Milford, Newark, Smyrna, and Townsend have seen prices drop to sub$3.00 per gallon range in the last week.



Today the average price for regular grade, self-service gasoline in the Delaware is $3.04 per gallon, down 14 cents in the last week, down 36 cents from a month ago, and 27 cents below prices this time last year. The last time the state's average gas price dropped below $3.00 per gallon was on December 5, 2010 ($2.99).



“It's been nearly four years since we've seen gas prices in Delaware below $3.00 per gallon,” said Jim Lardear, Director of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Now that crude oil has settled in the $80 range (which hasn't happened in two years) and supplies continue to outpace demand, gas prices are shifting downward as well. AAA believes the recent drop in prices will likely continue through the end of the year, barring any unforeseen circumstances.”



The national average price for regular grade, self-service gasoline is $3.19 per gallon, down nine cents in the past week, down 21 cents from a month ago and down 15 cents above last year.



“Motorists have undoubtedly felt the pain at the pump in recent years,” Lardear noted. “So downward movement in gas prices definitely makes a difference for most people.”

