Federal Energy Assistance Funding Available for Maryland Families

WASHINGTON - Maryland families struggling to pay their heating bills this winter will have access to $62 million in federal energy assistance funds, the state's U.S. senators announced today.

In fiscal year 2013 the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provided 113,787 households with financial assistance.

“No family should be forced to choose between paying the heating bill and putting food on the table,” Senator Barbara Mikulski said. “Too many people are being stretched and stressed by high energy costs. This critical energy assistance for low income families will help those most in need care for themselves and their families as winter approaches.”

“We cannot leave the most vulnerable Maryland families in the dark and cold,” Senator Ben Cardin said. “This federal funding is good news for low-income families who rely on LIHEAP to keep their homes safe and warm during the winter months. As a matter of public health and safety, the federal government has a responsibility to help keep the power on for households in need.”

Mikulski, Cardin and 46 bipartisan Senate colleagues sent a letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell in October requesting the funding be made available. The legislators noted the lower temperatures beginning to set in across the country, bringing higher electric bills to families.

“On average, low-income families and seniors spend a higher proportion of their income on energy, and for many states, October marks the start of the heating season, creating an additional constraint on these household budgets,” they said.

Eligibility for LIHEAP is based on income, family size, and the availability of resources.

For more information on Maryland LIHEAP, visit: http://liheap.org/states/md/.