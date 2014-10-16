Salisbury U. Student Tests Positive For Tuberculosis

SALISBURY, Md.-

Wicomico County Health Department (WiCHD) and Salisbury University are collaborating on preventive health measures following diagnosis of tuberculosis in an SU student.

The student is currently under medical care and is no longer attending classes. “There is no risk of additional exposure to SU students, faculty or staff,” according to Lori Brewster, Wicomico County Health Officer, “and the risk of infection from previous exposure to the student affected is small.”

According to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DHMH), in 2013 there were 178 cases of TB in Maryland and 224 cases in 2012. “Tuberculosis is difficult to contract. It usually takes at least eight hours of close proximity in a small room for TB transmission to possibly occur, and the air space is only contagious when the untreated patient is actually present,” Brewster said. “A healthy person cannot be infected from casual exposure such as walking through the halls or eating in the same room as the affected person.”

The WiCHD has begun reaching out to those who may have had closer contact, including classmates. They will be offered the opportunity for TB testing. The tuberculin test is being done simply as a precaution to ensure no others were infected before the affected student began treatment.