Remembering Buddy Harrison

TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md.-Talbot county lost legend Buddy Harrison Wednesday. Harrison was a charter boat captain, and iconic businessman on Tilghman Island.

Harrison entertained people like Bill Clinton and George Bush. His son Buddy Junior said he was one of a kind.

"He enjoyed making people happy. He enjoyed entertaining people, being hospitable to them, and as he would say, making them smile," said Harrison Jr.



Buddy Harrison Sr was 80 years old. He had two children and seven grandchildren. He owned the Chesapeake House Restaurant.



"He was controversial like anybody that achieved his stature, but he helped a lot of people that nobody really knows about. If somebody came to him and needed help there was very few people he ever turned down," said Harrison Jr.



Captain Shannon Pickens was Buddy's friend and first mate. Pickens knew Buddy since he was a young boy. He said Buddy sparked his love of the water.



"He was just a legend. He was an icon. He was just Captain Buddy. I looked forward to seeing him and chatting with him. He always had something good to say," said Pickens.



Harrison was a big promoter of the Chesapeake Bay, and loved being on the water, especially in his boat, the Captain Buddy.

Harrison's son said the impact he left on Tilghman Island can't be measured.



"I'm going to miss him immensely. He is a legend, and we are going to do the best we can to carry on his legacy," said Harrison Jr.



Services have not yet been set for Buddy Harrison Sr. in Talbot County.