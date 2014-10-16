O'Malley Announces Federal Grants to Protect Women

ARNOLD, Md. - Fifty-seven organizations across the state will receive $2.3 million in grants under the federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), Governor Martin O'Malley announced today at the YMCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

The Services Training Officers Prosecutors or STOP grants will fund 73 projects that stretch across every region of the state.

“One of the O'Malley-Brown Administration's 16 strategic goals is driving down violence against women and children,” O'Malley said. “By working together with law enforcement personnel, our Congressional delegation, and state and local officials, we've driven down violence against women and children by 26 percent since 2006.”

The YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County is one organization receiving VAWA funding to provide victim services programs for survivors of domestic violence.

The primary purpose of STOP VAWA funding is to support a multifaceted approach to responding to violence against women through implementation of grant programs. By forging partnerships among police, prosecutors, judges, victim advocates, health care providers, faith leaders and others, VAWA-funded programs help provide victims with the protection and services they need to pursue safe and healthy lives, while improving communities' capacity to hold offenders accountable for their crimes.

“No woman should live in fear that her husband or boyfriend will hurt or kill her or her kids,” said U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski, the chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee.

“Still too many in our community – too many of our neighbors – continue to suffer in silence, too afraid or ashamed to ask for help,” added U.S. Senator Ben Cardin. “We will keep fighting so the victims of domestic violence can take back their lives and start down a healing path while getting the legal, medical, and financial support needed to rebuild their lives free from fear and violence.”

Thirty percent of STOP VAWA funds go toward non-profit victim service providers who offer victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and dating violence core services that are sensitive to their needs and safety. These services include crisis intervention, legal services, medical accompaniment, bilingual hotlines and safety planning, as well as resources to courts that provide legal representation to victims of intimate partnership violence who are seeking court protection.