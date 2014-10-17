Contract Awarded for New Facility at NASA Langley Posted: Friday, October 17, 2014 8:38 AM EDT Updated: Friday, October 17, 2014 8:39 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - A New York City-based company has been awarded a $23 million contract to build a new computational research facility at the NASA Langley Research Center.



According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Turner Construction Company will build the new 40,000 square-foot facility in Hampton.



The new facility will provide a consolidated data center and high-density office space for the research center.



Construction is expected to begin later this month and the facility could be completed in August 2016.



