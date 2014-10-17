Grant Provides Free Dinner to Underprivileged Children

HEBRON, Md. – Underprivileged children at the Epoch Dream Center will now receive free dinner thanks to a $5,000 grant funded by the Arthur W. Perdue Foundation.

“We are so appreciative for the incredible generosity of the Perdue Foundation for supporting this initiative,” said Erin Sheehan, the center's administrative. “This support will go far in helping us provide our students with a nutritious dinner after-school.”

The center provides an after-school snack, academic support, physical activities, mentoring, character development and now dinner, all free of charge to under-resourced children attending Westside Primary and Intermediate schools.

In this second year of existence, the center doubled in size and now serves more than 28 students.

“Nearly half of the student population at the Westside Schools participate in the Free and Reduced Meal Program, but there is currently not a food pantry in that area to help nourish these children outside of the school day,” said Kim Nechay, the executive director of the Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. “The Epoch Dream Center is helping to fill this void and doing so in remarkable fashion. Their after-school program is helping these at risk children by providing them homework help, mentors and an evening meal to assure they do not go home hungry. We are happy to help them fulfill their mission by providing them funds to make these meals nutritious and delicious.”

For more information on how you can get involved at The Epoch Dream Center, visit www.epochdreamcenter.com or email Erin Sheehan at erin@epochdreamcenter.com.