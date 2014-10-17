Salisbury University Student Diagnosed with Tuberculosis

Md.- A Salisbury University student tested positive for tuberculosis.

Dr.James Cockey said the Wicomico County Health Department is working closely with the university to handle the issue, and there is no need to panic.





"In the United States it's amazingly uncommon. Tuberculosis has been one of the great public health triumphs of the twentieth century in part because of improved living conditions in the United States, and in great part because some amazingly effective medications," said Dr.Cockey.



According to the CDC in 2013 there were 9,582 tuberculosis cases reported in the United States, and 65% of those cases were in foreign-born persons.



Sarah Wood, a student at Salisbury said she isn't worried about tuberculosis.



"I think that it concerned me when I first saw the email, however they really focused on preventive methods, and they even attached a list of symptoms. They also included what else students need to know, and I looked at those right when I got it," said Wood.



The most common symptom of the disease is coughing. There are other symptoms such as an ongoing fever and weight loss among other things.



Cockey said students at Salisbury University do not need to worry.



"There is absolutely no reason to panic, none what so ever. It is in my opinion that the near panic that erupts when we have a publicized case of tuberculosis is related to fear of other things, currently ebola," said Dr.Cockey.



The Wicomico County Health Department is currently reaching out to anyone who had close contact with the infected student, and testing them as a precaution.

The student is currently under medical care and not attending classes. The Wicomico County Health Department said there is no additional risk of exposure.







