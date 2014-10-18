Tractor Trailer Hits Two Horses, Leads to Second Crash

, Del.- Troopers are investigating a crash in which two horses were struck north of Greenwood.

Police say the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. as 33-year-old Carroll W. Nicholson Jr of Fruitland was driving a tractor trailer southbound on Sussex Highway, just south of Greenwood Road. Two horses from a nearby farm were in the right lane of the highway and were struck by the tractor trailer causing the carcasses to be thrown into the roadway. Police say the tractor trailer was able to come to a controlled stop on the shoulder some distance away from the impact.

Shortly after, police say, a truck driven by 56-year-old William R. Dennis of Newark, De. was also southbound on US13 when he saw what he thought were dead deer laying in the roadway and swerved to the left to avoid striking them. Upon doing so, the truck entered the center median and overturned.

Police say Dennis and his 56-year-old male passenger were properly restrained and transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where they are currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Carroll Nicholson was uninjured in the incident.

US13 Southbound lanes were closed for approximately two hours while DelDOT cleared the debris from the roadway.

The owner of the horses has been contacted.