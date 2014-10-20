Ocean City Council Disqualifies Candidate from Running Posted: Monday, October 20, 2014 7:32 PM EDT Posted:

OCEAN CITY ,Md.- Philip Ufholz has been disqualified from running for the Ocean City Council in the upcoming November election.



According to the town's charter, Ufholz does not meet the town's residency requirements.The charter states a candidate for council must be a resident, and domiciled in Ocean City for at least four months prior to the election.



Ufholz said he has been a property owner of a condo on 88th street since 1975, and a permanent resident of Ocean City since 2008. Ufholz still owns a home in Bethesda, Maryland where his wife resides.



Ufholz said when he heard he did not meet the requirements he was shocked.



"I've voted in every election since 2008 and I presented that at the hearing. I presented my voter registration card, and I presented my Maryland drivers license," said Ufholz.



Ufholz said he even presented last year's tax returns which list Ocean City as his residence.



The challenge against Ufholz was initiated by citizens for Ocean City. Joseph Groves, spokesperson for the group said he believes Ufholz's primary residence is Montgomery County.



"He had been taking on his taxes, that his primary residence was in Bethesda. You either live in Ocean City or you don't live in Ocean City," said Groves.



Ufholz said his wife is living in Bethesda until his daughter gets married in May, and then they are selling the house and will both be residing together in Ocean City.



After a public hearing the council voted in an administrative hearing 5-2. Brent Ashley who is not up for re-election voted in favor of Ufholz.



"The problem with that is you have candidates on the city council presently that are running for re-election, that are making a judgement to eliminate their own competition," said Ashley.



One of those on the council being President Lloyd Martin. He said the evidence was not there.



"There wasn't enough evidence to say that Philip was here long enough to be a candidate in the town of Ocean City," said Martin.



A public hearing was also held against council candidate Joe Hall, but the council voted to let Hall run.

