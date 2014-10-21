Methadone Bottle Posted on Blog Creates Controversy

This photograph was posted Tuesday afternoon on a Delmarva blog by Joe Albero of a prescription methadone bottle with the name of Salisbury City Councilwoman Laura Mitchell on it. (Photo: sbynews.blogspot.com)

SALISBURY, Md.- A photograph was posted Tuesday afternoon on a Delmarva blog by Joe Albero of a prescription methadone bottle with the name of Salisbury City Councilwoman Laura Mitchell on it.

Laura Mitchell said Tuesday afternoon the prescription was hers. Mitchell said she used the methadone for a short period of time in 2011 for migraines.

"After suffering from migraines since the age of nine and trying multiple medications, anti seizure medications, and Topamax which messed with my liver functions and many other things we tried the methadone. It is frequently used as a pain medication, because it's less addictive than many of the opioids," Mitchell said.

WBOC spoke with local pharmacist Craig Schury who did not fill Mitchell's prescription, but said the drug can be used to treat addictions. Schury said if it comes from a pharmacy in a bottle then it was prescribed for chronic pain.

The screen shot of the prescription bottle was posted by Delmarva blogger Joe Albero. He would not tell WBOC where he got the picture.

Albero posted the picture on his blog with no narrative.

"I don't want to defame anybody. This is factual information that we thought we'd get out to the public and like I said let the public decide," Albero said.

Mitchell thinks she knows how Albero got his hands on the picture.

"My concern is that I don't believe this was obtained legally. If it's not who's going to be the next target? Is it someone who didn't agree to put themselves out there to the public scrutiny that you endure as a public official," Mitchell said.

Mitchell claimed the bottle came from police evidence following an alleged traffic stop involving her son.

Albero denied that it was obtained illegally.

"It was not from police evidence," Albero said.

Albero said he has never seen the bottle but only received the picture from a source he would not reveal.

Mitchell said she was threatened months ago by Albero and had a feeling this was coming.

"Someone told me several months ago that he had a blog post that said in October he had a surprise for me. That a screen print was worth a thousand words or a million words or something of that nature," Mitchell said.

Albero said he never made a threat. Albero said he had been holding on to the picture for a while.

"With the election coming up if it was Rick Pollitt, if it was Jim Ireton, if it was Mike Mcdermott; I don't care who the politician is now is the time to bring it in front of the public before they vote and make a decision," Albero said.

Mitchell is running for Wicomico County Council. She said she won't back down.

"People like that just don't get it. They are out to destroy this community, they are out to tear down everybody that's trying to do anything good,” Mitchell said.



Mitchell contacted Wicomico County State's Attorney Matt Maciarello on the claim that the bottle was taken from police evidence.

aciarello said in a statement, “I highly doubt it came from police evidence, but we certainly will make inquiries."

Salisbury Mayor Jim Ireton declined to comment on the issue.