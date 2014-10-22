Joe Hall Approved by Ocean City Council

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City council voted to approve Joe Hall to run for city council in an administrative hearing.



Joe Hall had to fight to get back on the ballot after Citizens for Ocean City challenged his residency.



Joe Hall has lived in Ocean City for 45 years and previously served on the town council. After his divorce he spent time in North Carolina with his children, and that is why his residency was being challenged.



"I had the opportunity at that time to move down there and spend some time in the area that they were living and I took advantage of that as a sabbatical, a little break from Ocean City, but never as a permanent move," said Hall.



Ocean City's charter says a council candidate must be a resident and living in Ocean City for a least four months before the election.

It was a similar story, but a different outcome with Philip Ufholz.

Ufholz was denied the chance to run for council after a public hearing challenging his residency.

Hall said he believed it was a bias decision by the council, and Ufholz should be on the ballot.

WBOC spoke with Ufholz for a second time Wednesday. He said the council made the right decision in approving Hall, but the wrong decision in denying him.

"It would have been totally criminal if they disqualified him and I think they finally realized that, and so it was definitely fair that they approved him, but as to disqualifying me it was criminal," said Ufholz.Ulfholz said he contacted the ACLU regarding the issue.