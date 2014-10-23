Preventing Injuries to Children from Halloween's Hidden Dangers Posted: Thursday, October 23, 2014 2:15 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2014 2:15 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

DOVER, Del.- Ask most parents what their greatest fear for their child's safety is on Halloween and they'll likely tell you ‘razor blades in the candy' or ‘someone abducting my child'. What they may not realize is that their children face an equally significant danger just by walking around for trick or treating. On average, twice as many kids are killed while walking on Halloween than on any other day of the year.



“On Halloween, more children are on the street after dark than normal, and they are so excited that they may run out into the street without thinking,” said Kim O'Malley, Safe Kids Delaware Pedestrian Safety Lead and a Trainer/Educator at the Delaware State Fire School. “We're asking drivers to take extra care and slow down on neighborhood roads. And, of course, it's very important that drivers put down mobile devices to avoid distraction.”



O'Malley says the first rule of Halloween safety is to make sure your children can be seen! To help families with this, Safe Kids Delaware will be participating in several upcoming events to provide reflective materials and Halloween Safety information to parents and children. Members will be at Lums Pond State Park on Saturday, October 25th from 2-5 pm, at Christiana Hospital outside the cafeteria on Monday, October 27th from 11am-1pm, and at Alfred I. duPont Hospital outside of the cafeteria on Wednesday, October 29th from 11am-1pm.



The Coalition has also provided reflective bags, reflective zipper pulls, Halloween Safety display boards, handouts and activity pages to libraries in Sussex County. Staff from the Delaware State Fire School, a member of Safe Kids Delaware, will also set up interactive Halloween Safety Learning Stations at the Adams State Service Center in Georgetown on Thursday, October 23rd from 9am – 1pm; and at the Western Sussex Boys and Girls Club Trunk or Treat Friday October 24th, where they will be handing out more Safe Kids reflective bags and zipper pulls too.



Parents can also use glow sticks, or reflective tape to make sure their kids' costumes are visible to drivers while still being fun. Parents should talk to their kids about watching out for cars; tell them to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street and always try to use crosswalks when possible.





